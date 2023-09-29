Africa country category winners 2023: Best bank for digital solutions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Rawbank

Rawbank is the Democratic Republic of the Congo's best bank for digital solutions this year – a challenge in a country where much of the population doesn't have access to the internet or mobile banking.

The bank has, however, made digital strides while also continuing to provide essential brick-and-mortar services. It was at the forefront of digitalization in the country as the first domestic institution to offer the ability to send and receive money globally.

Full results Africa: Country category winners 2023 The banks in each market that have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

The bank is continuing to develop digital products inhouse to improve efficiency and customer experience. It recently updated its core banking system from Sopra’s Amplitude V10 to Amplitude V11, offering the ability to interface with third-party applications and increasing the service it can provide to customers.

The bank has also developed its illicocash e-wallet solution, bringing together various services into one application that allows customers to send, transfer and withdraw money, access accounts, top up mobile airtime for Vodacom, Orange, Africel and Airtel, and pay for cable TV subscriptions.

The app provides clear financial statements, allowing customers to track spending and saving.

Since illicocash was updated to its 2.0 version, there has been a 30% increase in both customer acquisition rates and transactions. The application is highly rated, with a 4.2-star average and over 1,400 reviews.