Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Africa: Country category winners 2023

September 29, 2023

The banks in each market that have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png

Index



angola-flag-960.jpg

Angola

Best bank for CSR: Banco de Fomento Angola

Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) is Angola's best bank for corporate social responsibility this year. It has launched a range of programmes to support poverty eradication, health and wellness, education and social equality in the country.

The bank’s Solidário programme, launched five years ago, is one of its more important. Through it, BFA provides financial support to activities and strategic projects for improving children's education, health and social and financial inclusion.

Through the support of this programme, two vocational training centres were improved in the community of Camizungo and Luanda, one for IT and the other for electrical training. The centres help young people learn a trade and generate income for their families.

BFA has also launched the BFA+Nutrir project to reduce child malnutrition in Angola in collaboration with Unicef. As part of this initiative, 2,917 children were admitted for treatment of severe malnutrition between March and September 2022.




To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceAfricaCountry awardAwards