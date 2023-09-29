Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank technology, infrastructure and innovation – best FX bank for trading technology: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas leads from the front in its development of trading technology. Innovation is at the heart of the business, and the focus on technology and product rollouts has involved notable developments to its FX algo suite.

The French bank has re-engineered ALiX, one of the most powerful platforms in the market, to put Cortex FX into one small widget that fits neatly in the corner of a client’s screen. It has also expanded ALiX beyond Cortex to Symphony, allowing more clients to access it, and has added new features such as access to the bank’s research and analysis.

“ALiX is one of the most advanced chatbots available in the FX Markets,” says Joe Nash, chief operating officer, global macro, at BNPP. “It is a real game changer. We are seeing more and more clients turn to ALiX in times of market stress. Its ability to cut through the noise and provide a streamlined and intuitive way to trade FX products has proved immensely valuable.”