Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Securities lending faces up to T+1 settlement challenge

Paul Golden
September 14, 2023
Share

Securities finance practitioners are taking a mix of approaches to managing cash, funding and liquidity in a shortened settlement cycle.

hands-4604066_960.jpg

The move to T+1 settlement in major markets creates a number of challenges, as Euromoney has previously discussed. Indeed, for the past three years, cash, funding and liquidity management have been cited as the greatest obstacles to achieving a shortened settlement cycle, according to the third edition of the Securities Services Evolution whitepaper series published by Citi in August.

Almost every organization surveyed by the US firm identified cash clearing as a key area of change needed to facilitate T+1, with 98% of respondents citing it as a top three priority.

The authors of an August 2023 report from UK Finance – Accelerated settlement: examining the case for trades to be settled more quickly in the UK – moving to T+1 note that in a T+1 environment, market participants may have to borrow more for pre-funding purposes and that there will be market liquidity impacts to consider “which may not always be positive”.

In the context of securities lending, the focus is on ensuring securities are available in custody to meet sale obligations that ultimately fund subsequent purchases of securities. The need to manage cash funding within the investment process is elevated given the presence of higher global interest rates, and by extension the spectre of potential overdraft funding costs, observes Tom Poppey, head of product strategy in securities lending at BBH.

“Lenders

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryRegulationCash ManagementCiti
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.