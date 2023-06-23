Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
TREASURY

Invoice factoring is back as options shrink

Paul Golden
June 23, 2023
High interest rates and low bank appetite for risk have created the perfect conditions for a renaissance in invoice factoring.

invoice-laptop-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The pandemic took a heavy toll on the factoring market. Access to finance via UK government support schemes meant that invoice factoring and discounting was less of a priority for businesses, while all-time low interest rates slashed the margins available to factoring providers.

Credit insurer Coface reported a fall of almost 14% in factoring revenue during the first half of 2020 as a result of volume decline and repricing actions.

Data compiled by research firm IbisWorld suggests that growth for the period 2020 to 2025 will be lower than that over the previous five years, a forecast that appears likely to be borne out as banks tighten lending requirements following the takeover of Credit Suisse and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Derek-Ryan-Bibby-BFS-960.jpg
Derek Ryan, Bibby Financial Services

However, there are signs that interest in factoring is returning. Derek Ryan, UK managing director at Bibby Financial Services, says new business volumes are between 30% and 40% higher across the market following the winding down of state support schemes.

According


Tags

TREASURY Western EuropeUnited KingdomTreasuryPaymentsTrade FinanceSMEs
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.