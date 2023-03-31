Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
TREASURY

Corporates look to cash pooling as rates rise

Paul Golden
March 31, 2023
Rising interest rates have driven demand for more efficient liquidity structures.

money-cash-pool-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

As interest rates rise, so do the negative impacts of inefficient bank account and liquidity structures. Cash pooling automatically consolidates cash, decreasing the credit-debit spread that would otherwise be paid on individual accounts. This is driving demand for physical pooling solutions.

We have observed increased demand for notional pooling structures in an increased number of locations
Mariya Tretyak, BNP Paribas
Mariya-Tretyak-BNP-Paribas-960x535.jpg

Notional pooling (especially multi-currency) enables corporates to manage currency mismatches while minimizing borrowing costs. However, it is subject to various regulatory and legal conditions and not available in every market.

According to Mariya Tretyak, head of liquidity solutions for corporates at BNP Paribas, the best option for a company will largely depend on its specific liquidity needs, goals and organization – although notional pooling is often coupled to physical pooling where the master accounts of physical cash pools are looped in a notional pool structure.

“While implementing and optimizing physical cash pools remains the main priority for corporates, in recent years we have observed increased demand for notional pooling structures in an increased number of locations,” she says.

Notional


Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.