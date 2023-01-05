Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
BANKING

Nearshoring spurs regional credit growth in Mexico

Semi-truck awaiting inspection at the US-Mexico border crossing
Photo: Getty Images

A persuasive case can be made for nearshoring, but so far in Latin America there has been little direct evidence that it is happening. In Mexico, things are about to change.

Rob Dwyer
January 05, 2023
Share

On October 27, 2022, Edgardo del Rincon, chief executive of Banco del Bajío (BanBajío), a regional bank that operates in the central manufacturing states of Mexico, stated that nearshoring has led directly to a growth in the bank’s credit portfolio of Ps10 billion ($510 million) – equivalent to about 5% of its portfolio.

Jump to

  • Home or away?
  • Nearshoring by numbers

    • What is so interesting about this isn’t just that it is unambiguous proof of the phenomenon playing out in the Mexican economy, it is also that these regional banks – Banregio is also seeing credit demand coming from nearshoring – aren’t typically the financiers of the international companies that are investing in new Mexican operations.

    BanBajío

    To unlock this article.

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Tags

    BANKING BankingLatin America and CaribbeanMexicoFeaturesJanuary/February 2023
    Share
    Rob Dwyer head.jpg
    Rob Dwyer
    Latin America editor
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.