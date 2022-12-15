The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FINTECH

Does DeFi still have a future in regulated form?

Changing Market Roles: The FTX Proposal and Trends in New Clearinghouse Models
Sam Bankman-Fried looks on during the House Agriculture Committee hearing. Photo: Getty

As the crypto edifice teeters, there is still one last chance for decentralized finance. If it can encode regulatory compliance into real-world financial assets issued in tokenized form and then trade, clear and settle in seconds at negligible cost and low risk, it might just survive.

Peter Lee
December 15, 2022
Share

Unusual doesn’t begin to cover it. The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and the swift and dramatic collapse of FTX may be grubby, but it is so compelling.

Jump to:

  • 'I wasn’t even trying'
  • The challenge of regulation

    • There are the delicious images of the young billionaire in grey T-shirt, shorts and socks staring at his phone and barely noticing the besuited former US president Bill Clinton and ex-UK prime minister Tony Blair paid to sit next to him and tout crypto at the firm’s conference in the Bahamas; the grotesque TV ads with American football player Tom Brady, now a defendant in a class action lawsuit from investors gulled into investing on the failed crypto exchange; perhaps most entertaining of all the humiliation of investing firms such as Sequoia Capital, Temasek, Tiger Global, BlackRock and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan that together decided in October 2021 that FTX was worth $25 billion.

    “Sam Bankman-Fried is a special founder who is ambitious and daring enough to build the future of crypto by establishing FTX as the global exchange with the best overall product offering and leveraging the world's crypto rails to build the future of finance,” Alfred Lin, general partner at Sequoia Capital declared at the time.

    If

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    FINTECH FeaturesFintechCryptocurrenciesBlockchainRegulation
    Share
    Peter Lee head.jpg
    Peter Lee
    Editorial director
    Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.