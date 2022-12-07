Banks increase investment in treasury outsourcing solutions

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

Treasury teams are more than ever being asked to do more with less.

More than two-thirds of the almost 100 corporates surveyed as part of the GTreasury/PNC Bank treasury survey 2022 had five or fewer treasury staff, yet more than one-in-three expected to go through a merger or acquisition soon.

Add in pressure from chief financial officers (CFOs) demanding growth while at the same time looking to reduce costs and it is no surprise that those who outsource some of their treasury functions expect even more of these activities to be undertaken by third parties in the future.

One-in-four of the companies surveyed outsource at least some treasury functions and almost half of this outsourced business goes to non-banks, which is indicative of the growing influence of fintechs. However, several banks that Euromoney has spoken to remain confident that they can offer more to treasury departments.

Suraj Kalati, HSBC Suraj Kalati, HSBC

Philippe Penichou, global head of sales, wholesale payments and cash management at Societe Generale, says it is important to understand which of these functions are core to cash-management activity.

“Aside