The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Transaction banks aren’t keeping up with small businesses

Paul Golden
November 11, 2022
Share

Capgemini’s latest world payments report should make transaction banks sit up and take notice. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among smaller clients with the payment services they are offered.

faster-rocket-paper-plane-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have always been a less profitable customer segment for banks than either retail customers or large corporates. This is down to the degree of specialization required to service such a disparate group. Many of these enterprises suffer from cash-flow inefficiencies and long conversion cycles, both of which have negative implications for liquidity.

Nearly 80% of bank executives surveyed for Capgemini’s ‘Winning with SMBs’ report acknowledged that small businesses have problems with inefficient invoice reconciliation.

Alternative payment providers have partnered with these SaaS providers to deliver a single window option – and this is where dissatisfaction may become more pronounced
David Rego, Standard Chartered
David-Rego-Standard-Chartered.jpg

Financial institutions have devoted a lot of – at least public relations – resources to becoming more inclusive in recent years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that small-business banking services have improved.

The report notes that 44% of the SMBs surveyed were dissatisfied with their banking relationships and that twice as many were considering switching to services from challenger banks and alternative providers.

Anirban


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryPayments
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.