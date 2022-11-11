Transaction banks aren’t keeping up with small businesses

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have always been a less profitable customer segment for banks than either retail customers or large corporates. This is down to the degree of specialization required to service such a disparate group. Many of these enterprises suffer from cash-flow inefficiencies and long conversion cycles, both of which have negative implications for liquidity.

Nearly 80% of bank executives surveyed for Capgemini’s ‘Winning with SMBs’ report acknowledged that small businesses have problems with inefficient invoice reconciliation.

Alternative payment providers have partnered with these SaaS providers to deliver a single window option – and this is where dissatisfaction may become more pronounced David Rego, Standard Chartered

Financial institutions have devoted a lot of – at least public relations – resources to becoming more inclusive in recent years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that small-business banking services have improved.

The report notes that 44% of the SMBs surveyed were dissatisfied with their banking relationships and that twice as many were considering switching to services from challenger banks and alternative providers.

