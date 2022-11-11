Transaction banks aren’t keeping up with small businesses
Capgemini’s latest world payments report should make transaction banks sit up and take notice. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among smaller clients with the payment services they are offered.
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have always been a less profitable customer segment for banks than either retail customers or large corporates. This is down to the degree of specialization required to service such a disparate group. Many of these enterprises suffer from cash-flow inefficiencies and long conversion cycles, both of which have negative implications for liquidity.
Nearly 80% of bank executives surveyed for Capgemini’s ‘Winning with SMBs’ report acknowledged that small businesses have problems with inefficient invoice reconciliation.
Alternative payment providers have partnered with these SaaS providers to deliver a single window option – and this is where dissatisfaction may become more pronounced
Financial institutions have devoted a lot of – at least public relations – resources to becoming more inclusive in recent years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that small-business banking services have improved.
The report notes that 44% of the SMBs surveyed were dissatisfied with their banking relationships and that twice as many were considering switching to services from challenger banks and alternative providers.
Anirban