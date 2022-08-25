The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


TREASURY

Euribor: last of the ibors faces growing threat

Paul Golden
August 25, 2022
Increased use of the euro short-term rate in the swaps market raises the longer-term prospect of declining use of Euribor, if not its ultimate demise.

euro-hand-gf7e143f12_960.jpg

The Euribor, or euro interbank offered rate, is not only a key reference rate for products such as savings accounts and mortgages – it is also a benchmark for interest rate swaps that allow corporates to borrow money at more favourable rates.

The authors of a research note published by ING in July referred to the widening of the Euribor-€STR basis as an example of how tighter financing conditions are feeding through to various corners of the economy and markets.

The euro short-term rate, or €STR (the average rate at which banks borrow overnight deposits from other financial institutions, including non-banks, on an unsecured basis), is being used more widely for the euro leg of interdealer cross-currency swap trades, hinting at the possibility of €STR usurping Euribor across the whole euro swaps market.

Pierre Wernert-960.jpg
Pierre Wernert, Zanders
Photo: AnnSophie Falter

When it comes to cross-currency swaps, the market is predominantly in risk-free rates – so a USD vs EUR cross-currency trade is set as referencing the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr) versus €STR.

Across all the major currencies – EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF – only the euro reference rate continues to be based on the ‘old’ contribution methodology, albeit with improvements to ensure that it is compliant with the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

As


TREASURY TreasuryRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
