The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

ESG reporting and the challenge of diversity data collection in Europe

July 26, 2022
Share

UN CFO Taskforce member Jill Klindt talks to Euromoney about ESG disclosure challenges for SMEs and the need for all firms to produce consistent, auditable data.

Jill-Klindt-Workiva-960.jpg

The CFO Coalition for the SDGs (sustainable development goals) met in person for the first time earlier this month at the UN Global Compact SDG Investment Forum in Paris.

One taskforce member, Jill Klindt, chief financial officer at global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Workiva, spoke to the meeting about SDG-aligned investments and the telecom, media and technology sector, emphasizing that collaboration on environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting is essential if private capital is to be mobilized to finance the UN SDGs.

“Thinking holistically about ESG reporting is still new for a lot of people,” she tells Euromoney after the forum, speaking from the Workiva headquarters in Ames, Iowa. “The event illustrated how ESG-aligned investments are crucial to business transformation. I wanted to highlight how small and mid-size companies can take a meaningful action through innovation and tech investments.”

Klindt, an Iowa State University alumna who has lived in Ames since graduating, joined Workiva in 2008, having previously worked at CitiMortgage and Wells Fargo.

She draws on her experience moving from large firms to startups to think strategically about scale. “Very small companies will have a different focus and different needs, so you have to think about how to shift resources as you grow,” she says.

SME


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

ESG North AmericaUnited StatesESGSDGs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree