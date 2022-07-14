Quotes of the month
July/August 2022
“I would say that Bank of America is not just the best digital bank in the world. We are the best digital company in the world, maybe along with Google”
Chairman and chief executive Brian Moynihan has seen investment in technology pay off at Bank of America
“Five years ago, we had net new client flows of roughly $15 to $20 billion. Last year it was $122 billion for Merrill out of $171 billion for the whole of wealth management”
Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Wealth Management, quantifies the extraordinary growth in his business
“When clients start to transact, that shows where you really are. Those years of investment, from 2016 to 2020, paid big dividends in 2021”
John Waldron, president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, knows the benefits of playing a long game
“Almost everyone thought it was impossible and that nobody would buy HSH. The more they articulated that, the more I was convinced that we would succeed”
Stefan Ermisch, CEO at Hamburg Commercial Bank, clearly relishes a challenge