The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Quotes of the month

July 14, 2022
Share

July/August 2022

speak-up-960.jpg

“I would say that Bank of America is not just the best digital bank in the world. We are the best digital company in the world, maybe along with Google”

Chairman and chief executive Brian Moynihan has seen investment in technology pay off at Bank of America


“Five years ago, we had net new client flows of roughly $15 to $20 billion. Last year it was $122 billion for Merrill out of $171 billion for the whole of wealth management”

Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Wealth Management, quantifies the extraordinary growth in his business


“When clients start to transact, that shows where you really are. Those years of investment, from 2016 to 2020, paid big dividends in 2021”

John Waldron, president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, knows the benefits of playing a long game


“Almost everyone thought it was impossible and that nobody would buy HSH. The more they articulated that, the more I was convinced that we would succeed”

Stefan Ermisch, CEO at Hamburg Commercial Bank, clearly relishes a challenge

Tags

OPINION OpinionQuotes of the monthFront EndJuly/Aug 2022
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree