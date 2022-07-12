July/Aug 2022
FEATURES
-
Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its Awards for Excellence 2022Bank of America is the world’s best bank and Goldman Sachs is the world’s best investment bank in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2022.
-
FX Survey 2022: Foreign exchange holds steadyThe results of this year’s Euromoney FX survey highlight the value of long-term strategic investment in forex.
OPINION
LEADERS
-
The idea of capping the price of Russian oil and gas exports sounds good in theory, but it might be better to test methods for energy rationing.
-
Stress tests mean that banks must assess their own climate impact. The glaring data gaps will close as the science progresses and methodologies evolve.
COLUMNS
-
Hong Kong’s capital markets are moribund, its government erratic and directionless, and its economy in disarray. For a city that increasingly looks like anything but Asia’s ‘world city’ is there a route back to normality?
-
As investors and dealers struggle with inflation levels not seen for 40 years, the only good news is that markets are still functioning… for now.