OPINION

Sideways: Michael Novogratz could take a tattoo tip from Johnny Depp

Jon Macaskill
July 01, 2022
The head of crypto firm Galaxy Digital should get creative about his tattoo of failed token Luna.

Michael-Novogratz-Luna-tattoo-556.jpg
Michael Novogratz posted a photo of his Luna tattoo on Twitter in January. Photo: Twitter

It is hard to stay fashionable when you are a Goldman Sachs veteran. Current chief executive David Solomon is sometimes cruelly mocked for his performances as DJ D-Sol in the Hamptons, east of New York, where his peers and clients gather in the summer.

Former Goldman partner Michael Novogratz puts as much effort as Solomon into staying in with the in-crowd while promoting his crypto-trading and investment firm, Galaxy Digital.

Novogratz is another Hamptons perennial, and hired Miley Cyrus to perform at a party there last summer.

Novogratz took the battle for attention even further when he decided to get down with at least some of the crypto kids by placing a tattoo of Luna and a related symbol of a wolf howling at the moon on one of his biceps. It was a statement of enduring confidence in a digital coin that proved to be less than stable when the TerraUSD/Luna system collapsed in May.

Novogratz had posted a photo of his Luna tattoo on Twitter in January.


Jon Macaskill is one of the leading capital markets and derivatives journalists, with over 20 years’ experience covering financial markets from London and New York. Most recently he worked at one of the biggest global investment banks
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
