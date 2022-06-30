The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Early rate hikes a boost to Latin America currencies as inflation fears grow

Paul Golden
June 30, 2022
Despite some notable challenges, Latin American currencies could continue to surprise in the second half of the year.

Inflation-candle-g92cdbfd7d_960.jpg

Latin American FX has been surprisingly resilient on the back of good carry and strong commodities and has received a further boost from cautious central banks that started hiking rates earlier than in developed markets.

This was the view of JPMorgan analysts in a recent research note, but there are several reasons why this resilience could be sorely tested in the coming months. These include low expectations for significant appreciation against the dollar as commodities weaken and high inflation limiting real rates improvement.

COP has a large current account deficit and we expect political risk premia to remain high
Oliver Harvey, Deutsche Bank
Oliver Harvey, Deutsche Bank.jpg

Latin American central banks – which began battling inflation eight to 12 months ahead of the US Federal Reserve – have continued to hike policy rates to levels as high as 13.25% in Brazil and 9% in Chile during the first quarter. During this time the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso gained around 10% and the Brazilian real appreciated by approximately 19%, explains StoneX FX trader Daniel Socci.

“As the Federal Reserve commits in earnest to tackling inflation in the US, carry will begin to erode,” adds Socci.

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
