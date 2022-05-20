The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Legal recognition of electronic trade documents in the UK will boost paperless trade

Paul Golden
May 20, 2022
The UK Electronic Trade Documents Bill is expected to greatly improve access to trade finance, particularly for contracts that use English law.

“There are multiple advantages to single trade windows, including security, confidence, transparency, increased speed and simplification of processes, all of which reduce risk and therefore costs of finance and insurance,” he concludes.

The UK Electronic Trade Documents Bill was something of a surprise inclusion in the UK government’s proposed legislative agenda for the 2022/23 parliamentary session, despite the Law Commission’s publication of recommendations and draft legislation to allow for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents, such as bills of lading and bills of exchange, in March.

Marco Forgione, director general of the Institute of Export and International Trade, describes the decision to move forward with this reform as an important step towards further digitalization of trade.

Marco Forgione, Institute of Export and International Trade

“Current regulations do not recognise the possession of electronic documents, and companies are limited by the law from introducing paperless processes in their supply chains,” he says.

Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
