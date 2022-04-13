The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

Asset management firms build in ECM

Peter Lee
April 13, 2022
While Amundi’s new ECM desk seeks the best investor roles from lead banks, Bernstein Research sees the chance for a new kind of ECM business.

As US and European banks start to present results for the first quarter of 2022, do not expect many to lead with their investment banking divisions. The news there is mostly bad.

Data from Dealogic shows that global investment banking fees came in 33% lower than in the first three months of 2021, a boom time for special-purpose acquisition company (Spac) IPOs and for M&A.

While M&A fees have held up, this is the smallest revenue line in investment banking. The biggest falls have come in high-yield debt capital markets (DCM), where revenues are down 64%, and even worse in equity capital markets (ECM), where fees are down 70% from the first quarter of 2021.

We expect this weakness to continue at least in the short term
Benjamin Goy, Deutsche Bank
Benjamin-Goy-Deutsche-400.jpg

Sure. That is a tough comparison. The first three months of 2021 were extraordinary, with $475 billion of global ECM deals, including close to 300 IPOs of Spacs. Spacs have since dried up. There were just over $100 billion of ECM deals in the first quarter this year.


CAPITAL MARKETS Western EuropeUnited StatesCapital MarketsSPACs
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
