CAPITAL MARKETS

BNDES’s project finance revolution

Rob Dwyer
April 06, 2022
Plans to incentivize foreign capital aim to boost capacity, with a new internal ‘investment bank’ to drive growing pipeline.

Gustavo Montezano, President of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) attends a launching ceremony of the basic sanitation legal framework at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia
Gustavo Montezano, president of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES).
Photo: Reuters

Since Gustavo Montezano, president of BNDES, took over at the state-owned development bank in 2019, it has been evolving its role from a central provider of funding for the country’s infrastructure projects to an advisory role that brings in private finance.

One of the key reforms was the introduction of non-recourse financing in Brazil, which made project finance attractive for international companies. The bank is working with the Brazilian government to improve the financial environment for foreign investment in the country’s expanding infrastructure industry.

BNDES is now going further – it has created its own group, which Montezano, speaking to Euromoney in São Paulo, refers to as BNDES’s internal “investment bank”. Its official name is the Fábrica de Projetos – or Project Factory.

“When I joined BNDES there was a clear lack of projects in the Brazilian pipeline and, as of today, there still aren’t enormous Brazilian infrastructure opportunities, but it’s improving," says Montezano. "We are quickly catching up with Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.”

In


CAPITAL MARKETS Capital MarketsInvestmentBrazilLatin America and Caribbean
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
