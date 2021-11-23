The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Trade finance’s next challenge is getting innovators to work together

November 23, 2021
Share

There is no shortage of great ideas in digitalizing trade finance. If only all these systems and programmes would talk to one another.

cog-wheels-gold-960.jpg

Trade finance, above all areas of banking, has long been considered ripe for disruption. It is a vast market where some practices seem to belong to the previous century: surely the only reason you could ever conceivably need a fax machine these days is to deal with the paperwork around trade finance.

And it is an area where Covid-19 has made existing problems worse: the Asian Development Bank says the gap in trade finance availability hit $1.7 trillion in 2020, worth 10% of all global trade.

But the problem now is not in driving innovation to make things better – it is that there are too many innovations and they do not talk to one another. Blockchain, application programming interface (APIs), tokenization, natural-language processing, non-fungible token (NFTs) and advanced optical character recognition have all been applied to the task of bringing trade finance into the 2020s. There are dozens of smart examples.

It would help if there was a single organization driving the governance around the whole sector

But they are, as McKinsey & Co puts it in a new report with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), digital islands – “closed systems of trading partners leveraging (usually) proprietary technology tailored to address specific use cases and pain points”.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersFintechTreasuryTrade Finance
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree