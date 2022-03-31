The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


    KakaoBank turns to platform growth
    South Korea’s KakaoBank is unusual among Asian pure-play digital banks, in that it is not only growing fast but is also profitable. Having harvested the low-hanging fruit of wallet balances, it is now building higher-fee products. And last year’s listing showed just how much belief there is in the story.
    Chris Wright, March 31, 2022
    Korea the latest boom market for IPOs
    Krafton’s forthcoming record-breaking listing is just one example of a new economy deal that is propelling primary issuance volumes in South Korea. Just wait until the chaebol join the party with their own spin-offs and EV battery deals.
    Chris Wright, June 22, 2021
    Korea gets the digital banking bug
    Korea’s first two digital banks have had very different starts: one, kakaobank, is a clear success story; the other, K Bank, badly needs funding but is caught up in a problem around its would-be-biggest shareholder. Korea’s regulator is in it for the long haul and is inviting new digital banks to join them.
    Chris Wright, October 04, 2019

