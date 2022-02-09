The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Wealth

LatAm private banking: XP reaches outside the comfort zone

xp private_Beny Podlubny_960.jpg
Beny Podlubny
Photo: Vivian Loblnsky

Beny Podlubny, head of XP Private, talks to Euromoney about the metaverse, risk appetite, international expansion and why Brazilian clients like to keep things close to home.

By Rob Dwyer
February 09, 2022
private banking survey results

Brazil’s private banking clients have a deserved reputation as a conservative bunch. Spoiled by a generation of high fixed-income returns they have traditionally shunned risk diversification. They have famously small offshore allocations; until recently very little interest in equity risk; and even within fixed income, they had negative views on private credit, illiquidity premiums or even taking duration risk.

So it’s a surprise when Beny Podlubny, head of XP Private, says the metaverse is one of the leading questions he’s getting from clients these days.

Alongside global inflation and cryptocurrencies, Podlubny says the investment team is exploring how to respond.

“We are looking to offer some exposure to the metaverse – not necessarily through buying land [in the virtual world] but more indirectly, maybe through a note or some funds that take exposure in companies that can benefit,” he says.

Days after he spoke, XP launched a metaverse fund for its retail clients. With a very non-private banking minimum ticket of R$100 ($18.50),


Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
