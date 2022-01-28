The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

DBS buys Citi’s consumer crown jewel in Taiwan

By Chris Wright
January 28, 2022
Share

Of all the 13 consumer businesses on the block in Citi’s Asia revamp, Taiwan was the most prized. DBS’s successful bid bolsters an already profitable business – and doing so required some hard thinking about geopolitics by the Singapore bank’s board.

Piyush Gupta_DBS _hi-res.jpg
Piyush Gupta, DBS

DBS is to buy Citi’s consumer operations in Taiwan in a deal which strengthens the Singaporean bank’s hand in a lucrative market. The sale is also a crucial step in Citi’s efforts to divest consumer businesses across Asia and EMEA.

The transaction’s cost is difficult to pin down. Both sides agree the premium being paid over the net asset value is NT$19.8 billion ($715 million, or S$956 million), but the cash consideration for the NAV will not be clear until the deal closes in mid 2023. DBS has said it will make a S$2.2 billion capital injection into its DBS Taiwan business, of which S$1.2 billion is “to support incremental RWA [risk-weighted asset] and capital needs.”

The deal includes Citi’s retail banking, credit card, mortgage and unsecured lending businesses, but not the institutional business, which the US house is committed to maintaining.

Citi’s Taiwan business is seen as one of the consumer bank’s best assets in the region. DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta, a former employee of Citi, recalls it fondly.

“I will tell you, in all my years at Citi, we always thought of the Taiwan consumer bank as one of the crown jewels of the franchise, without a doubt,” he says.

It

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Asia PacificTaiwanSingaporeBankingDBSCiti
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree