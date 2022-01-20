Three $10 trillions, and why they matter in 2022

What’s in a number? When it’s $10 trillion, maybe quite a lot. Three instances of it in January – one on the way down, one on the way up, and one an aspiration – might tell us something about 2022 and beyond.

First, the way down. Negative-yielding debt – the stuff that JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon hates with a passion, saying in 2019 that there was something irrational about buying it – finally fell back through $10 trillion in mid January for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

That matters because while negative-yielding debt peaked at nearly $18 trillion at the end of 2020, it is now back to where it stood at the start of the pandemic. In the intervening period, its seemingly inexorable rise has been the basis of the Tina trade – that There Is No Alternative to piling into stocks as central bank policy presses down on returns that investors can expect from bonds.

If anything captures the lay of the land right now, it might just be that $10 trillion number

A slew of rate rises this year are now taken for granted.