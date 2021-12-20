The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Banking

Deutsche Bank builds back in Brazil and plans new Mexico office

By Rob Dwyer
December 20, 2021
German lender renews focus on LatAm after 2015 withdrawal.

Deutsche-Bank-green-traffic-light-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Deutsche Bank plans to invest in Latin America in 2022 as it seeks to maintain the positive momentum of its global emerging markets business.

The German bank has seen its ratings and share price rise during 2021, giving it renewed confidence and spurring plans to reinvest in Latin America after it virtually walked away in 2015.

At the end of that year, Deutsche announced it was to leave Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay as part of a reorganization to cut peripheral businesses and exposures. Half of the 10 countries the bank exited as a result were in the LatAm region. Brazil remained the bank’s only regional office and it was drastically downsized, with local trading desks closed.

We’re going to use the success and strength we have in Asia and CEEMEA to keep investing in LatAm
Gabriel Roitman, Deutsche Bank
Gabriel-Roitman-Deutsche-960.jpg

However, the bank’s global emerging markets (EM) investment banking businesses – headed by Sameen Farooqui in Singapore – have been reinvigorated in recent years. According to Gabriel Roitman, head of client coverage and LatAm head of EM origination at Deutsche in New York, this growth to date has largely been driven out of Asia and CEEMEA.

“Our


Tags

Banking Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilMexico
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
