What Deutsche Bank’s recovery looks like from the inside

Every week, Deutsche Bank’s Mark Fedorcik studies what might be one of the most critical metrics for the operating division that he leads, the investment bank. Because if the pandemic has proved anything to people in jobs like his, it is that few things are more important than the one-on-one dialogue between a banker and their client.

“I look at the number of calls our managing directors and directors make to clients each week,” he tells Euromoney. “They log them and we track them, and in the first quarter of 2021 we were up 50% year on year.”

That certainly sounds good, but are those bankers having better conversations? Fedorcik admits that there is no perfect science behind measuring that, although one assumes banks will in time deploy artificial intelligence tools to answer that question too. For the moment, however, Fedorcik says the proof will come out in revenues.

