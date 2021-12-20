The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

Sideways: Asset managers supplant Government Sachs in the transition to political office

By Jon Macaskill
December 20, 2021
Asset managers are following the well-trodden route of bankers in shifting from finance to politics.

capitol-hill-united-states-960.jpg
Capitol Hill, Washington DC

Alternative asset managers – whether working for hedge funds or private equity – long ago replaced Wall Street bankers as the top earners in finance.

Now they are supplanting bankers in deploying their own money to ease a path to political office in the US.

David McCormick, chief executive of hedge fund Bridgewater, is expected to mount a bid to win election as one of the two senators for Pennsylvania next year.

David-McCormick-Bridgewater-official-560.jpg
David McCormick, Bridgewater

If he wins first the primary for the Republican nomination then the general election in November 2022, McCormick will join Glenn Youngkin, former chief executive of Carlyle, as an alternative asset manager who has made the transition to high political office in the US.

Youngkin defeated veteran Democratic political operative and incumbent governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe in November, in an encouraging sign for other financiers looking to make a shift into politics.

This is a route taken more often in the past by bankers than asset managers. Former Goldman Sachs head Jon Corzine became a senator for New Jersey in 2000 (a year after he was forced out of Goldman by his fellow partners), helped by spending over $62 million of his own money, in what was at the time the most expensive senate race in US history.

Corzine


OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsCapital MarketsGoldman SachsUnited States
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
