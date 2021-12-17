The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Nubank needs to prove itself post-IPO

By Rob Dwyer
December 17, 2021
Share

The momentum behind the loss-making bank’s IPO had become unstoppable by year-end, even as the range was eventually cut. It now faces intense scrutiny as a public firm.

rd-banner-latam-780x173.jpg

What a difference a year makes.

When Euromoney spoke to Nubank’s CEO and co-founder David Vélez a year ago, he was quick to express his preference for the greater control and lower accountability that comes with private ownership.

“I think we’ll do an IPO, but we don’t want to be distracted and we are not going to be rushed into a decision when we’re not ready,” he told us in January. “If it were up to me, we would be private forever.

“For now, there is a long line of private investors wanting to invest in Nubank and we don’t need capital. But if a good offer shows up, we might take it and that might give us more leeway to keep running the bank as a private entity.”

Incumbents are taking the fight to the unbanked sector that has been Nubank’s base since its inception

Nubank completed its IPO in December. The deal valued the bank at $42 billion. What changed?

The answer is valuation. In January, after a $400 million Series G funding round, the bank was worth $25 billion. Then in June, Nubank took $500 million, at a $30 billion valuation, from Warren Buffett, and as soon as the ink was dry on the deal momentum for the IPO began to become unstoppable.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsLatin America and CaribbeanBrazilNubankCapital Markets
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree