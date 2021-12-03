The end of Brazil’s bull market

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Markets are all about timing. And in replicating Wall Street’s famous bull statue, Pablo Spyer – partner at XP and president of the financial education company Vai Tourinho – got his all wrong.

Following installation of a copycat golden bull statue outside the stock exchange in São Paulo, Brazil on November 15, the B3 fell by over 2% the next day. But the timing was crushingly bad mostly because of the economic environment in the country. GDP fell in the third quarter (by -0.1%), following a similar negative print in the second quarter (-0.4%). This places Brazil back into a technical recession.

A recent newspaper photograph of a man scavenging for bones encapsulates the situation: according to the government’s own figures, only 23% of children now eat three meals a day.

Vandals quickly daubed slogans on the bull and a popular outcry led the authorities to demand its removal – elegantly solving the dilemma by classifying it as an advert for the B3.

However,