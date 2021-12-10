The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

The China challenge

CHINA-ECONOMY
Photo: Getty

It is more important than ever that banks get China right. Senior executives from the Euromoney 25 discuss what to expect in 2022 as the world’s second-largest economy enters a period of more stable growth.

December 10, 2021
Share

em25 1920x1070 v2.png
The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

Covid gave us two versions of China. The first, visible to the world through 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, was peak efficiency China.

After coronavirus broke out in China, Beijing then showed how it should be tackled: close borders – external and, if necessary, internal – and test for the virus big and often. It skirted recession by cranking up its factories and stoking its export machine.

Jump to:

  • The pressure to de-list

    • That was followed by a different China; one not seen in decades. This one came into view in summer 2021 and surprised just about everyone, from banks and investors to foreign governments.

    This version is a confident yet strangely insecure China, one less inclined to seek external compliments but more thin-skinned about outside criticism. A place where regulators unveil new schemes to make foreign capital feel at home, even as the ruling Party cracks down on sector after sector, forcing global investors to ask if onshore assets and securities are still investible.

    And


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    The Euromoney 25 ChinaAsia PacificBankingFeatures
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree