The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Tokenization of payment guarantees could lure alternative investors to trade finance asset class

By Paul Golden
November 16, 2021
Share

Private wealth clients, niche asset managers and sophisticated trading firms could all have appetite for tokenized trade finance.

fishing-line-dollar-lure-hook-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Reverse factoring has made it easy for many large organizations to provide financial assistance to their suppliers. However, this approach tends to be less effective in longer supply chains.

A possible solution can be found in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), where the buyer’s payment guarantee can be recorded on a non-fungible token (NFT) that can be verified by every participant in the chain.

These factors offer a robust, highly scalable and extremely cost-effective means of value transfer
Jose Neif, BCB Labs
Jose-Neif-BCB-Labs-960.jpg

Tokenizing payment guarantees of large buyer invoices reaches deep into the supply chain. There is the technical challenge of creating a working NFT and a financial mechanism to incentivize suppliers at each stage of the supply chain to pass the NFT on to their own suppliers is also needed. This could take the form of a spread coded into the NFT smart contract.

Effective know-your-customer (KYC) is also necessary for all participants in the chain to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and sanction-screening regulations.

“The combination of these factors offers a robust, highly scalable and extremely cost-effective means of value transfer, which has the potential to transform the payment-guarantee market,” says Jose Neif, head of BCB Labs at BCB Group.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryTrade FinancePaymentsFintech
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree