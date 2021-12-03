The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

Asia races against Libor deadlines

Photo: iStock

The whole world must deal with Libor transition, but the situation is especially complex in Asia. Each jurisdiction has a different approach to benchmarks, and several countries are going to end up with multiple rates. On top of that there are big questions about liquidity. So, is Asia ready?

By Chris Wright
December 03, 2021
Asia is running out of time to be ready to transition out of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

The transition from Libor to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr) is of course a global theme: Libor is the benchmark that underpins more than $300 trillion of bonds, derivatives and loans. All told, it represents 35 separate interest rate benchmarks worldwide.

But there is at least as much at stake in Asia as there is in the rest of the world. Asian countries must not only adopt changes to the global benchmarks but refine their own in local markets, without much consistency of approach between them and often a paucity of liquidity to work with.

    Tags

    Capital Markets FeaturesAsia PacificCapital MarketsRegulation
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
