Quotes of the month
November 2021
“For investors, you just don’t know what the policy environment will be like from one moment to the next”
George Magnus, associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and former chief economist for UBS Investment Bank, explains the dilemma facing investors in China.
“We’ve chosen to pursue the organic strategy in the UK, but we’re open-minded about acquisitions”
Sanoke Viswanathan, head of international consumer growth at JPMorgan Chase has bold ambitions for the US firm’s new UK digital retail business.
“By 2023, we will [ramp up] infrastructure project approval quite substantially without reducing vaccine purchases for certain countries”
AIIB president Jin Liqun tells Euromoney about post-pandemic investment.
“Some would like the market to be black or white, but the world doesn’t sit neatly into boxes”
Marisa Drew, Credit Suisse’s chief sustainability officer, says that sustainable investing requires flexibility.
“The cost of producing renewable power has come down so far that it is often cheaper to build wind and solar than thermal plants”