The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Inside JPMorgan’s bid to build a global retail bank

JPMorgan-building-Canary-Wharf-960.jpg
Photo: Getty

JPMorgan Chase can be a winner in global digital retail banking according to Sanoke Viswanathan, the bank’s head of international consumer growth. With European expansion starting in the UK under the Chase brand and growth in Latin America through a stake in Brazil’s C6, Viswanathan insists his firm is in this for the long haul.

By Dominic O’Neill
November 01, 2021
Share

Sanoke Viswanathan is adamant that JPMorgan Chase’s new retail banking project won’t follow the same playbook as other digital offshoots of the big banks, which launch with great fanfare only to wither away and disappear after a few years. Nor is the new UK entity just a testing site for technology that the firm can deploy back home in defending Chase, its core US consumer business, from tech-focused challengers there.

Jump to:

  • C6’s Kalim seeks to leverage JPMorgan tie-up

    • “It’s not an experiment, it’s a commitment,” Viswanathan insists, describing an incipient global retail banking franchise outside the US – purely digital and led by him.

    Of course the group’s main advantage in doing this is the reputational and financial firepower that comes with being the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization. Nevertheless, the precedent for consumer banking expansion abroad – by traditional or digital means – is not uniformly encouraging. This year’s exits from retail in Asia Pacific by Citi and in the US by HSBC are recent testament to that.

    In

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Banking FeaturesUnited StatesJPMorganBanking
    Share
    Dominic O’Neill
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree