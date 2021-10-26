The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


ESG

AIIB swivels to climate and private-sector financing ahead of COP26

By Elliot Wilson
October 26, 2021
The president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank tells Euromoney the multilateral is intent on being ESG friendly, and crowding more private-sector capital into infrastructure projects.

Jin Liqun, AIIB

The sixth annual meeting of the board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a three-day-long event held this year in the United Arab Emirates, kicks off today.

Before it started, Euromoney sat down with AIIB president Jin Liqun. We discussed the multilateral’s commitment to climate and private-sector financing, how the bank has changed, and Jin’s hopes for a return to business as usual after Covid.

Here are five takeaways from the conversation.

Ambitions

Since its launch in 2016, the AIIB has approved 144 projects worth $28.5 billion in 31 countries. It started with 57 founding members and now has 103. Covid caused logistical headaches, but projects continue to be approved and funded: as of October 17, those total cumulative investments of $28.5 billion, stood against $12 billion at the start of 2020.

But that’s just the top-line detail.

Jin says the bank’s aim is “to reach or surpass, by 2025, a 50% share of climate finance in our financing approvals. We prioritize green infrastructure and help to support our members to meet their environmental and development goals.


Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
