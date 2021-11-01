The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sideways: Trump’s motley Spac crew

By Jon Macaskill
November 01, 2021
Share

A lawyer with a specialism in helping Chinese companies to float in the US is among the cast of characters working on Donald Trump’s Spac.

Windfall_money-g4b829d014_1920.jpg

Barry Grossman, one of the lawyers involved in a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) that seems set to create a windfall profit for its sponsors and Trump, highlights a role helping Chinese companies to list in the US among his business achievements.

That particular line of fee generation is dormant at the moment after China effectively banned new US listings by its companies, a personal goal that Trump failed to achieve while he was in office.

But Spac structuring is the sector that just keeps on giving for insiders, as the deal for Trump’s new media group demonstrates.

Grossman boasts that his firm has been involved in over 200 Spacs, which have raised more than $3 billion, and also touts his experience with the private investment in public equity (Pipe) commitments that have become key to closing many acquisitions by Spacs.

The announcement that Digital World Acquisition Corporation intends to take Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) public did not include any reference to Pipe funding.

That didn’t stop the Spac soaring after its deal with Trump was announced, however. Digital World saw its value rise by roughly 900% as Trump followers and day traders (including Trump-following day traders) bought its shares following the October 21 announcement.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsSPACsCapital MarketsUnited StatesChina
Share
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree