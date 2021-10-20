The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Citi tie-up with Snowflake aims to tackle post-trade friction

By Paul Golden
October 20, 2021
Share

Citi hopes to gain an edge in the highly competitive – and lucrative – securities services market by teaming up with data cloud company Snowflake to improve information flows across transactions.

cloud-tech-data-digital-free-960.jpg

Citi is looking to develop a frictionless solution for post-trade processes by combining its proprietary custody network with Snowflake’s data sharing and multi-party permissioning capabilities.

Securities services is big business for Citi. The bank’s Q3 results reveal securities services revenue of $692 million – up 10% from the same period last year, despite total markets and securities services revenue falling by 4% year-on-year.

Global revenues have been under pressure, remaining flat during the first half of this year, even though equity markets reached an historical high, according to the Coalition index for securities services.

A whitepaper published by Citi in October – titled Disruption and transformation in financial market infrastructures – referenced a complex and fragmented post-trade environment and acknowledged the technology adoption challenges presented by the size and number of interconnecting organizations in the post-trade space.

The potential applications extend beyond transactions. Income and lending are just some of the areas we could explore
Fiona Horsewill, Citi

Okan Pekin, global head of Citi securities services, observes that the bank is striving to provide solutions to the challenge of multiple records across multiple systems and the associated costs and data-reconciliation consequences that hinder clients and the wider industry.

Fiona


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury United StatesCitiTreasuryTrade FinanceFintech
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree