Treasury

JPMorgan drives into new payment space

By Paul Golden
October 14, 2021
JPMorgan’s move into the in-vehicle payments market reflects the ever-growing impact of financial technology on the automotive industry.

car-3D-inside-free-960.jpg

As anyone who has tried to buy a new car recently will have discovered, the availability of new vehicles has been seriously hit by a shortage of semiconductors. However, such issues have done little to dampen expectations for growth in the in-vehicle payments market.

According to a global study of connected vehicle payments by Ptolemus Consulting Group, 600 million vehicles will generate in-car transactions worth more than $500 billion by 2030. And in 2019, nearly 30% of respondents to the Pymnts and P97 Networks’ Digital Drive report said they would make purchases online during an autonomous vehicle commute.

Perhaps it should not be surprising, therefore, that in September, JPMorgan’s wholesale payments business announced plans to acquire a controlling interest in the Volkswagen payment platform. The bank’s acquisition of Volkswagen Payments is a continuation of a strategy to provide vertical-specific solutions that saw the purchase of medical payments technology firm InstaMed in 2019.

Max-Neukirchen-JPMorgan-960.jpg
Max Neukirchen, JPMorgan Chase

“Volkswagen has developed a connected car solution that allows car owners to use their vehicle as a wallet to pay for a variety of associated services,” says Max Neukirchen, chief executive of merchant services at JPMorgan Chase.


Treasury TreasuryPaymentsJPMorganFintech
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
