Will Amazon deforestation finally lead to a financing drought?

In January 2020, Brazil’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, populated by senior bankers, chief executives and headed by the country’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, arrived in confident mood. The country had recently passed pensions reform that, along with the still-new fiscal ‘ceiling’ legislation, addressed international investors’ longstanding concern about the country’s precarious fiscal situation.

The Brazilians arrived sure that investors would be beating a path to their door to discuss investments in the country. Where else in the world was there such a large market, with the rule of law and such a dizzying array of investment opportunities being promoted by a new market-friendly government? “We were going to be in reality what Argentina under Macri had tried to be – only bigger,” says one delegate who was present.

It was, therefore, a huge surprise to many (and an unpleasant reminder for a few) in the Brazilian delegation when, instead of being the sensation of the conference, interactions proceeded warily.

“Again and again, conversations began with question about the Amazon and never really got constructive from there,” he explains.