What climate stress tests will tell us – and what they won’t

In academic circles, there is something distasteful about “teaching to the test”. To do so, the argument goes, is to approach education from the wrong perspective, one that prizes a result on paper at a single point in time over the kind of deep understanding of a subject that can only be properly assessed through more thoughtful, longer-term study.

In financial circles, there is sometimes a similar worry. The balance sheet stress tests that regulators implemented around the world in the wake of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago – and so often hailed as a sensible and practical answer to that meltdown – also have their critics.

That stress tests have made banking safer in one way is undeniable: banks are better able to withstand losses before they must call upon taxpayers to bail them out or regulators to resolve them in other ways. The solvency of the banking sector amid the coronavirus pandemic has even been held up as more evidence of its new resilience, even though a combination of extraordinary market interventions by central bankers and guarantees from governments has meant that this resilience has scarcely been tested.

