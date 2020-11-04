The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

FX and emerging markets: Willer’s rules-based trading regime

By Rob Dwyer
November 04, 2020
Share

A new book concludes that the rules for trading EM FX and fixed income have successfully survived Covid.

rd-banner-column-emerging-markets-1920px.jpg

Investors and traders of FX and fixed income assets may have entered a harsh new environment, with record-low interest rates in many emerging markets (EMs), the emergence of quantitative easing (QE) policies among some EM central banks and episodically volatile currencies.

Dirk Willer, managing director and global head of EM FX and fixed income strategy at Citi Research, should know. He wrote the book on it.

That book – Trading Fixed Income and FX in Emerging Markets, co-authored with Ram Bala Chandran and Kenneth Lam – came out in September. Some of it was written before Covid, the rest during.

“History rhymes,” says Willer of the decision to commit to writing the practitioners’ guide – a dense but readable mix of theory and strategy.

“We have to write about the same issues all the time over the years and we usually draw the same conclusions, so it seemed like a good investment to put it down once and for all in writing – so we don’t reinvent the world every time something happens.”

Trading book cover Willer.PNG

So, what was Willer’s biggest take-away from researching and writing the book?

“The most pleasant surprise for me has been that the rules for trading EM FX and fixed income have survived the Covid test really well,” he says.

“And,


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsForeign ExchangeCitigroup
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree