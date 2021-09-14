The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

El Salvador may find digital-driven liquidity comes at too high a price

September 14, 2021
Share

Other Latin American countries watch with interest as El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment gets off to a faltering start.

bitcoin-El-Salvador-Starbucks-Reuters-960.jpg
A new sign reads ‘exclusive Bitcoin register’ in a Starbucks store in San Salvador. Photo: Reuters

The first few days of El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender have not been particularly encouraging.

A one-off incentive payment of $30-worth of BTC had been offered to each citizen and placed in new digital wallets called Chivo (cool). However, US dollar withdrawals from these Bitcoin-seeded electronic wallets were not possible as the system went offline after being plagued by technical problems.

Other Latin American countries such as Panama and Cuba, which are considering similar legal adoption of Bitcoin, will nevertheless be looking through these short-term technical issues and asking: will El Salvador’s experiment work?

The answer is almost certainly no. That is because El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele is using the cryptocurrency to address a persistent structural problem that is the antithesis of the origins of bitcoin: US dollar scarcity.

Nayib-Bukele-El-Salvador-558x357.jpg
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador

Bitcoin was designed to address the debasement of the US dollar – it was seen as the answer to the risk of huge money printing rendering the US currency worthless.

But


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersLatin America and CaribbeanEl SalvadorFintechCryptocurrenciesBitcoin
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree