The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

September 08, 2021
Share

September 2021

Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

“I think one reason our NPL levels are quite low is because everyone who was going to get into trouble has already managed to do so years ago without the assistance of Covid 19”

A banker in Asia has mixed confidence in his own credit book


“Investors don’t look at car companies and ask: ‘Do they have enough capital?’ They ask whether they have a competitive product. But since the GFC, the whole way of looking at banks has been about capital”

One analyst wonders if markets have given up scrutinizing the business case for banks


“The sales and trading business is like a big ball of rubber bands. We have the same ball but it’s half the size, and that makes it easier to untangle”

A banker demonstrating how imagery is sometimes best left to the creative writing industry


“If you want to retain your double-A, you’re going to have to have a critical SBTI-approved glide path zero transition”

Sustainability bankers speak a language all their own...


“The regulators always seem two years behind because it takes so long to set new rules. Maybe under Gensler the SEC might get to be 18 months behind” 

A source admits the regulators have a tough time with crypto






You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndOff the RecordSeptember 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree