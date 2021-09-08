Off the record

“I think one reason our NPL levels are quite low is because everyone who was going to get into trouble has already managed to do so years ago without the assistance of Covid 19”

A banker in Asia has mixed confidence in his own credit book

“Investors don’t look at car companies and ask: ‘Do they have enough capital?’ They ask whether they have a competitive product. But since the GFC, the whole way of looking at banks has been about capital”

One analyst wonders if markets have given up scrutinizing the business case for banks

“The sales and trading business is like a big ball of rubber bands. We have the same ball but it’s half the size, and that makes it easier to untangle”

A banker demonstrating how imagery is sometimes best left to the creative writing industry

“If you want to retain your double-A, you’re going to have to have a critical SBTI-approved glide path zero transition”

Sustainability bankers speak a language all their own...

“The regulators always seem two years behind because it takes so long to set new rules. Maybe under Gensler the SEC might get to be 18 months behind”

A source admits the regulators have a tough time with crypto