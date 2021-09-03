The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Deutsche Bank: Shrinking to greatness?

September 03, 2021
Share

Deutsche Bank’s restructuring has not been thrown off course by the pandemic, but upside surprises can hide risks. Discipline will be needed to avoid the temptations of the past.

Christian-Sewing-Deutsche-shrinking-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing. Photo: Reuters
more to read

Two years into Deutsche Bank’s restructuring plan, and things are looking better than many had expected. As Euromoney’s story this month notes, the past 12 months saw the firm’s investment bank revenues rise 19%, on a par with the best performing of the bank’s US peers.

Are things finally turning around? And how sustainable is the performance? There are a few reasons to be hopeful, and others to be cautious.

One source of hope is that the withdrawal from much of the equities business that formed part of the plan unveiled by chief executive Christian Sewing in July 2019 appears to have so far defied the doubters.

Particularly after Archegos, exiting prime brokerage by transferring its business to BNP Paribas doesn’t seem like the worst idea in the world.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersWestern EuropeGermanyDeutsche BankBankingCoronavirusCapital Markets
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree