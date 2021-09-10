The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

DBS turns to Kim Huat in scam battle

September 10, 2021
Singapore’s DBS has unleashed an unlikely new weapon against impersonation scams: a strange blue-haired man called Kim Huat.

Somewhat ironically for the world’s best digital bank, DBS is powerless to deal with a slew of automated impersonation calls which besiege Singaporeans most days. DBS is not the only institution affected – the Ministry of Health is the most popular target of the moment – but it is by far the most affected bank.

You know the drill: you pick up the phone to an unfamiliar number, and a recorded voice says something like, “this is DBS bank, your account has been locked due to suspicious activity, press 1 to unlock,” and if you do so, you’ll be asked for your password.

It is a big problem but, with the calls originating outside Singapore (though usually disguised with a +65 country code number), there is little that can be done about it domestically. Therefore, one can rely upon Singapore to come up with a somewhat twee solution.

It has become clear, particularly through the pandemic, that it is important to reach into the heartlands

DBS account holders have been sent emails under the title: “Impersonation scams attack! What should you do?” To which the answer is, the email says: “Spot and stop with Singapore’s No.1


Opinion OpinionFront EndSingaporeDBSSeptember 2021
