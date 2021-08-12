The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Treasury

The payments industry must tool up in its ongoing battle against the scammers

By Paul Golden
August 12, 2021
Various fraud prevention technologies are deployed across the payments industry, but there are still areas where technology is underutilized in combatting fraud related to cybercriminal attacks.

Market practitioners are constantly deploying new and different technologies and methodologies to combat payee scams. However, a recent report by payments industry group P20 highlights a perceived gap in customer protection – payment service providers need to do more to tackle scams by expanding the use of technology for risk analysis and fraud prevention.

Businesses have implemented a patchwork of fraud prevention solutions, ranging from best practice to no practice at all. But since the start of the pandemic there has been a huge increase in fraudulent activity, which has exposed many areas where companies are vulnerable.

While rule-based systems are powerful in detecting known fraud patterns, machine learning can point to yet unknown types of fraud
Peter Pippan, ION Treasury
That is the view of FIS senior vice president Stuart Eveleigh, who says that although new initiatives such as confirmation of payee are being introduced, adoption can be slow as players hold back due to cost concerns.

“As the world moves toward real-time payments, some risk analysis and fraud prevention technology still operates using a batch model,” adds Andrew Davies, vice president global market strategy for financial crime risk management solutions at Fiserv.


Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
