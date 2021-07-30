The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Sideways: New Credit Suisse risk chief starts with a great trade

By Jon Macaskill
July 30, 2021
David Wildermuth, the new chief risk officer at Credit Suisse, may have much of the heavy lifting done by the time he arrives at his desk in Zurich.

boxes-desk-office-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

David Wildermuth is swapping a mid-level risk management job at Goldman Sachs for an executive board position at Credit Suisse.

It looks like a great personal trade, especially as much of the work of reforming Credit Suisse is likely to be done by the time Wildermuth takes up his new role in February.

The bank, under its new chairman António Horta-Osório, is racing to tackle its risk-management deficiencies as fast as possible, to revive its share price and stem a flow of experienced staff to rival firms.

So, Wildermuth may find that he inherits a much-improved risk-management function when he arrives at Credit Suisse after serving contractual gardening leave from his previous job.

Wildermuth is a highly experienced risk manager who spent 24 years at Goldman, becoming a partner in 2010 before being appointed deputy chief risk officer in 2015.

Most of his career has been in New York, except for a four-year stint in London that started in August 2008 just before the collapse of Lehman precipitated the global financial crisis.

Dodging losses

Goldman has a long track record of excellence in financial risk management, as demonstrated by the firm dodging losses when Archegos Capital collapsed in March.

It


Opinion OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsWestern EuropeSwitzerlandCredit SuisseCapital MarketsBanking
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
