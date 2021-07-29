The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Revenues and returns fall as Credit Suisse cuts risks

By Peter Lee
July 29, 2021
Share

The Swiss bank claims a resilient performance lies beneath the meagre returns after de-risking post-Archegos and Greensill, but big questions remain.

Thomas-Gottstein-Credit-Suisse-hand-gesture-Reuters-960.jpg
Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein said the first half of the year was “incredibly challenging”. Photo: Reuters

Resilience. That was the key message Credit Suisse wanted investors and analysts to take away from Thursday’s second-quarter earnings call, which was rather overshadowed by the publication of the independent report into the extraordinary risk management failures around Archegos.

“Our investment bank was resilient in the face of a more conservative approach to risk and a less favourable trading environment,” chief executive Thomas Gottstein told investors and analysts, while characterizing the first half of the year as “incredibly challenging”.

The bank is still dealing with the fallout from Greensill, which could yet take several quarters to resolve owing to delays in pressing insurance claims.

Apac is absolutely core to Credit Suisse’s growth strategy
Thomas Gottstein, Credit Suisse

Reported net revenues at the investment bank were 41% lower in the quarter just ended than in the second quarter of 2020, thanks to another $600 million loss on Archegos, a hefty reduction in the prime services businesses and lower volatility and client activity in macro rates, emerging markets and credit, which led to a 33% fall in fixed income sales and trading revenues.

Credit


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Western EuropeSwitzerlandBankingCapital MarketsCredit Suisse
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree