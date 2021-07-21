The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

The playboy trader, the nickel scheme and Singapore’s banks

By Chris Wright
July 21, 2021
Court documents relating to fraud charges against a young and flamboyant Singapore trader show that most of the country’s banks have had a relationship with him.

Ng Yu Zhi, a director of Envy Global Trading, arrives at the State Court in Singapore in April
Ng Yu Zhi arrives at the State Court in Singapore in April
Reuters

Ng Yu Zhi claimed he had a get-rich-quick scheme for the ages; it was so, so easy, he allegedly told investors.

He would buy physical nickel from Poseidon, an Australian Securities Exchange-listed company, at a discount; then he would sell it to a buyer at a profit. Investors would fund the purchases and would receive handsome rewards from the resulting profits.

The potential rewards: how does 15% a quarter sound?

If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Poseidon Nickel told the ASX on May 4, in an official statement, that it had never had a sales agreement with Ng or his companies, Envy Global Trading and Envy Asset Management. BNP Paribas Commodity Futures Limited, which Ng had claimed was a buyer of the nickel, has also said it had nothing to do with Ng or Envy; indeed, that particular arm of BNP was no longer operational at the time Envy’s statements said it was transacting.

But from 2016 to 2021 the two Envy companies received S$1.46

Tags

Banking BankingSingaporeAsia PacificUOBDBSHSBC
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
