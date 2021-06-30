The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sideways: JPMorgan could plot a football financing comeback

By Jon Macaskill
June 30, 2021
Share

As football fans enjoy an action-packed European Championship, JPMorgan is advancing its project to dominate global sport financing.

football-dollars-money-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The US bank suffered ignominious defeat when its plan to provide $4 billion to finance a European Super League collapsed in April.

It drew some plaudits for a swift tactical reversal when it apologized for outraging football fans across Europe with a plan for a breakaway league of top clubs.

“We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future. We will learn from this,” the bank said.

There were questions about JPMorgan’s game planning, nevertheless.

Should Arsenal fan and European chief executive Viswas Raghavan take the blame as the midfield maestro closest to the action? Could his boss, JPMorgan president Daniel Pinto, have caught the mistake, as a banker from football-mad Argentina? Was ashen-faced global supremo Jamie Dimon even aware what his team were doing on the pitch and off?

The JPMorgan project rolls on and its finest minds are always thinking a few games ahead

A lesser bank might have retreated to nurse its wounds, but the JPMorgan project rolls on and its finest minds are always thinking a few games ahead and plotting a path to financing glory.

The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsJPMorganWealth
Share
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree